Fans Call-Out Ticketmaster for Denying Refunds to Flaming Lips Show After Band Backed-Out Last-Minute

The Flaming Lips called-off their appearance in Houston Wednesday night just before doors opened — and those who attended the show solely to see them perform have been denied refunds.

The gig was set to take place at 713 Music Hall, featuring co-headlining performances from the Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse. However, around 6 p.m., Flaming Lips took to social media to share that they would be unable to attend due to a family emergency. The group pointed ticketholders to their point of purchase for questions regarding refunds.

“The Flaming Lips will always love you,” the band added.

Ticketmaster has refused refunds, citing that Modest Mouse was still on the lineup, as well as an opening performance from indie-rock duo Friko.

One ticketholder, Jamie Ruggiero, told the Houston Chronicle that he paid $500 on a Flaming Lips VIP package and parking, noting that “it is an understatement to say I am gutted to the core by the last minute cancellation.” Ruggiero paid only to see the Flaming Lips, and when he contacted Ticketmaster, he was told that no refunds would be given.

“Trying to push Modest Mouse as the no-refund alternative was also like adding insult to injury for me,” Ruggiero said. “I never liked them and certainly wouldn’t pay to see them.”

TicketNews has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

Flaming Lips is set to continue their “The Good Times are Killing Me” tour with Modest Mouse next on September 3 in San Diego, followed by gigs in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Troutdale.