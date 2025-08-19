Formula 1 to Host First Business Summit in Las Vegas During Grand Prix Week

Formula 1 will debut its first-ever F1 Business Summit this fall in Las Vegas, bringing together leaders from sports, entertainment, and business for a one-day event ahead of the city’s Grand Prix weekend.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, at Wynn Las Vegas, with registration packages going on sale Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. PDT. Packages include tickets to the Paddock Club Rooftop, which overlooks the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The event is designed to explore how sports and entertainment intersect to drive cultural relevance and engage global audiences. Panels will feature high-profile executives and industry figures, with topics ranging from global expansion strategies to the growth of women’s sports.

“Las Vegas is the perfect place for the F1 Business Summit,” Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO, said in a press release. “As we host our third season racing in this fantastic location, we have the momentum to connect influential speakers and guests to explore how we can work together to continue to innovate, push boundaries, and think big.”

Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Chief Commercial Officer for Formula 1, added: “The inaugural F1 Business Summit brings innovators, investors, and visionaries together in Las Vegas to exchange ideas and accelerate change in a destination that has cemented its reputation as the sports and entertainment capital.”

Panels and speakers announced so far include:

The Vegas Effect: Sports, Entertainment, and the New Era with Domenicali, Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, LVCVA’s Steve Hill, Sphere COO Jennifer Koester, and sportscaster Jim Gray.

Untapped Global Growth with Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

1-on-1 Q&A with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Always On: Driving Pop Culture Engagement Through Partnerships with Prazer, Disney’s Tasia Filippatos, LEGO’s Julia Goldin, and EA Sports’ Andrea Hopelain.

Game Changers: Investing in the Transformative Power of Women’s Sports with F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff, American Express CMO Elizabeth Rutledge, Angel City FC President Julie Uhrman, and WNBA CMO Phil Cook.

The day-long program will run from 12:30 to 4 p.m., followed by a networking reception at the Paddock Club Rooftop. A keynote speaker is expected to be announced at a later date.

Registration packages include:

Single-Day Summit: Access to the summit and Thursday’s Paddock Club Rooftop ticket.

Race Weekend Experience: Summit entry plus a three-day Paddock Club Rooftop ticket.

Golf + Summit Package: A private foursome in The Grid: Pro-Am at Wynn Golf Club on November 19, along with summit entry and Paddock Club Rooftop tickets for four. Availability is limited.

Find more information here.