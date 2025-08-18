Formula 1 to Launch Immersive ‘F1 Box’ Racing Experience in London

Formula 1 is expanding its off-track entertainment offerings with the debut of F1 Box, a new immersive racing experience set to open at Westfield Stratford City in London on August 22.

Developed by the team behind F1 Arcade, the venue will feature 12 full-motion racing simulators equipped with 4K screens, live commentary, and leaderboard tracking. The head-to-head format is designed to deliver fast-paced, competitive gameplay rather than long-form lap sessions, catering to fans looking for an adrenaline-fueled social experience.

Unlike the larger-scale F1 Arcade locations, F1 Box offers a smaller, high-intensity setup. Participants will compete in two five-minute races during each 20-minute session, with race data and reactive lighting heightening the drama. Formula 1 officials say the format is built for today’s “social-first” audience, with an emphasis on competition and shareable moments.

The concept follows the rapid growth of F1 Arcade, which has expanded to five venues across the U.K. and U.S., including London, Birmingham, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

“F1 Box is another example of Formula 1 popping up in new and interesting places to engage with its fans,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said in a press release. “The success of F1 Arcade has shown that people crave that burst of adrenaline that comes from going head-to-head against your friends and family. We can’t wait for London to go racing.”

Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, added that the compact format offers “significant global growth potential,” with plans already underway for additional F1 Box locations.

Tickets for the London launch will be available for booking at f1box.com, with limited walk-in availability.