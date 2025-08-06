Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Set Fall Run Across North America

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist will head out on a North American tour this fall to support the release of their upcoming album Alfredo 2, the follow-up to their 2020 collaboration Alfredo.
The tour begins on September 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. From there, the tour will make stops in cities such as Brooklyn, Austin, Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City before wrapping up on November 9 in San Francisco at The Warfield.
Jalen Ngonda, MAVI, and Sven Wunder will appear as supporting acts on select dates throughout the tour.
Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on August 6. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on August 8.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist “Alfredo 2 Tour” North American Dates
9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
9/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
9/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom
9/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston – Music Hall
9/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/3 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
10/4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
10/5 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield