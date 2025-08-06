Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Set Fall Run Across North America

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist will head out on a North American tour this fall to support the release of their upcoming album Alfredo 2, the follow-up to their 2020 collaboration Alfredo.

The tour begins on September 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. From there, the tour will make stops in cities such as Brooklyn, Austin, Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City before wrapping up on November 9 in San Francisco at The Warfield.

Jalen Ngonda, MAVI, and Sven Wunder will appear as supporting acts on select dates throughout the tour.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on August 6. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on August 8.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom

9/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston – Music Hall

9/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/3 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

10/4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/5 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield