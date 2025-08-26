Future Ticketing Extends Partnership With Listowel Races Ahead of 2026 Season

Future Ticketing has renewed its partnership with Listowel Races, extending a collaboration that has helped modernize ticketing at one of Ireland’s most storied horse racing venues.

The ticketing software and services provider first began working with the Kerry racecourse three years ago, supplying its API-driven platform to streamline online sales and event access. Since then, Listowel has seen significant benefits from the technology, particularly during high-demand events like its renowned Harvest Festival.

The annual September festival, which last year drew nearly 100,000 fans across seven days, is considered one of the marquee dates on the Irish racing calendar. This year’s edition will run September 21–27, with Future Ticketing once again powering general admission, flexi passes, group deals and hospitality package sales.

“Listowel Races is a highly valued partner and we know very well how attractive its meetings are to the racegoing public,” Greg Walker, Client Success Manager with Future Ticketing, noted in a press release. “Listowel’s Harvest Festival is the stuff of legend and we are proud to be able to play a part in this remarkable story.”

Brenda Daly, Operations Manager at Listowel Races, said the transition to Future Ticketing’s platform was “critical to our model,” noting efficiencies in handling everything from one-day festival tickets to group discounts and hospitality.

Racing at Listowel dates back to 1858, with the venue hosting both its famous September festival and a popular summer meeting, which next takes place May 30–June 1, 2026.

In addition to Listowel, Future Ticketing provides services for Killarney Races, Dingle Races, Kerry FC in Tralee, and Dingle Oceanworld.