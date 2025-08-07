GloRilla Concert Nixed After Promoters File Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

A GloRilla concert in Cleveland, Ohio has been cancelled following a lawsuit over alleged forged documents and fake artist agreements.

Esmail Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against Shaw Management Enterprises, accusing the group of submitting fake contracts for a show featuring GloRilla at the Wolstein Center on September 6, 2025. Alongside the rapper, the bill also included sets from Moneybagg Yo and Skilla Baby.

Esmail claims that Shaw Management told them to halt marketing for the show just two days after tickets went on sale, and when Esmail contacted GloRilla’s team, they learned that she never actually signed a deal to perform. The suit noted that negotiations with GloRilla’s team were ongoing, and she never signed with Esmail due to the alleged forgery.

The six-count complaint alleges fraud, civil theft, and tortious interference with a business expectancy. The suit says that Esmail wired $280,000 in deposits, only to receive $20,000 back. The company also claims it lost $2.5 million in potential ticket sales.

This is a developing story. Stay with TicketNews for updates.