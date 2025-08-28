Halsey Plots Global Tour Celebrating Debut Album ‘Badlands’

Halsey is getting ready to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album with the announcement of the 2025-2026 “Back to Badlands International Tour.”

The tour is set to kick off on October 14 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up the North American run on January 17 in Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit.

After the North American leg, Halsey will head to Europe on January 22 with a performance in Amsterdam, followed by stops in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London. From there, the “Bad at Love” singer will wrap up the tour with three February shows in Australia.

Tickets will first be available through an artist pre-sale starting Sept. 2. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. General on-sale begins Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time in each city.

Badlands, released in 2015, helped catapult Halsey into the music scene with hits like “Castle,” “Hurricane,” and “Gasoline.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Halsey’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 14: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Forever

Oct. 22: Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste

Oct. 24: Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 26: Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 29: Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 2: Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 4: Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Nov. 8: Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 12: Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Jan. 9: Toronto, ON @ History

Jan. 13: New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Jan. 17: Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Jan. 22: Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS LIVE

Jan. 23: Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

Jan. 24: Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Jan. 26: Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Jan. 29: Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

Feb. 3: London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton

Feb. 13: Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

Feb. 17: Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

Feb. 19: Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall