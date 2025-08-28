Halsey Plots Global Tour Celebrating Debut Album ‘Badlands’

Halsey is getting ready to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album with the announcement of the 2025-2026 “Back to Badlands International Tour.”
The tour is set to kick off on October 14 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up the North American run on January 17 in Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit.
After the North American leg, Halsey will head to Europe on January 22 with a performance in Amsterdam, followed by stops in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London. From there, the “Bad at Love” singer will wrap up the tour with three February shows in Australia.
Tickets will first be available through an artist pre-sale starting Sept. 2. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. General on-sale begins Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time in each city.
Badlands, released in 2015, helped catapult Halsey into the music scene with hits like “Castle,” “Hurricane,” and “Gasoline.”
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Halsey’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Halsey Back to Badlands International Tour Dates
Oct. 14: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Forever
Oct. 22: Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste
Oct. 24: Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Oct. 26: Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 29: Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov. 2: Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 4: Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Nov. 6: Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Nov. 8: Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 12: Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Jan. 9: Toronto, ON @ History
Jan. 13: New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Jan. 17: Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Jan. 22: Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS LIVE
Jan. 23: Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
Jan. 24: Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Jan. 26: Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Jan. 29: Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
Feb. 3: London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
Feb. 13: Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
Feb. 17: Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
Feb. 19: Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall