Halsey Plots Global Tour Celebrating Debut Album ‘Badlands’

By Victoria Drum 2 hours ago

Halsey is getting ready to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album with the announcement of the 2025-2026 “Back to Badlands International Tour.” 

The tour is set to kick off on October 14 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up the North American run on January 17 in Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit. 

After the North American leg, Halsey will head to Europe on January 22 with a performance in Amsterdam, followed by stops in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London. From there, the “Bad at Love” singer will wrap up the tour with three February shows in Australia. 

Tickets will first be available through an artist pre-sale starting Sept. 2. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. General on-sale begins Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time in each city.

Badlands, released in 2015, helped catapult Halsey into the music scene with hits like “Castle,” “Hurricane,” and “Gasoline.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Halsey’s official website

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Halsey Back to Badlands International Tour Dates 

Oct. 14: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Forever 

Oct. 22: Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste 

Oct. 24: Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom 

Oct. 26: Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 29: Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia 

Nov. 2: Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 4: Washington, DC @ The Anthem 

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Nov. 8: Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 

Nov. 12: Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Jan. 9: Toronto, ON @ History 

Jan. 13: New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom 

Jan. 17: Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit 

Jan. 22: Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS LIVE 

Jan. 23: Berlin, DE @ Velodrom 

Jan. 24: Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle 

Jan. 26: Paris, FR @ L’Olympia 

Jan. 29: Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios 

Feb. 3: London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton

Feb. 13: Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion 

Feb. 17: Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

Feb. 19: Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall