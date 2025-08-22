Indianapolis Colts, Fanatics Sportsbook Launch FanCash Rewards for Fans

Indianapolis Colts season ticket members will see new benefits at Lucas Oil Stadium this year thanks to a partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

The team and sportsbook operator announced that nearly $1 million in FanCash will be distributed to Colts season ticket members ahead of the 2025 season, marking what both sides call a first-of-its-kind integration of loyalty rewards, retail benefits and cashless stadium convenience.

Beginning August 21, select fans who renewed their tickets early will receive $100 in FanCash, which can be used at the Colts Pro Shop, through the Fanatics Sportsbook app, or converted to “Colts Cash” for use at concession stands inside the stadium.

“We’re excited about further rewarding our customers’ fandom by giving them the opportunity to spend their FanCash at Lucas Oil Stadium,” said Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “The Colts have a history of innovation and their season ticket members have embraced the cashless stadium experience with a rewards program that will integrate FanCash and allow our customers to buy merch, concessions and more, while enjoying the game.”

The collaboration also extends to regular sportsbook users in Indiana. Fanatics Sportsbook customers will be eligible for enhanced rewards whenever the Colts take the field, including FanCash multipliers, profit boosts, and sweepstakes opportunities for prizes such as game tickets, field passes and team experiences.

Colts chief commercial officer Roger VanDerSnick called the program a new way to enhance gameday for fans.

“Now, our fans can redeem Fanatics FanCash on the Fanatics Sportsbook app or convert it to Colts Cash for use at the Colts Pro Shop or concession stands throughout Lucas Oil Stadium during the season,” he said.

Fanatics Sportsbook has leaned on FanCash as a differentiator in the crowded sports betting market, rewarding customers with up to 10 percent back on every wager, win or lose. Rewards can be used toward merchandise, collectibles, tickets and bonus bets across the Fanatics ecosystem.

The deal comes as NFL teams continue to expand their partnerships in the sports betting space, with franchises looking to tie in fan engagement both inside and outside the stadium.