Indycar Grand Prix of Arlington Announced for March 2026

The inaugural INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington will take place from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026, bringing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the city’s Entertainment District for the first time.

The event is a joint venture between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers. Together, the three organizations are launching a major motorsports event that will combine top-level racing with a full weekend of entertainment.

The 2.73-mile street course will run through Arlington’s Entertainment District and will highlight three major sports venues along the route: AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Choctaw Stadium.

Practice sessions and qualifying rounds will take place on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, with the main race scheduled for Sunday, March 15. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans will be able to choose from multiple ticket options, including general admission, reserved seating, VIP hospitality packages, and party zone areas.

The Grand Prix of Arlington adds another street race to the INDYCAR calendar and is part of the sport’s ongoing efforts to expand into new cities and markets. It will also mark the series’ first-ever street race in the state of Texas.

Additional event information, including weekend schedules and entertainment programming, is expected to be announced in the coming months.