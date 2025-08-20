J.I.D Announces Global ‘God Does Like World Tours’

J.I.D is getting ready to hit the stage across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia with his “‘God Does Like World Tours.”

The North American leg, titled “God Does Like Paradise Tour,” is scheduled to kick off in Virginia Beach on October 15 at The Dome. From there, the rapper will make stops in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Miami, and Boston before wrapping up with a two-night performance on December 15 and 16 at Brooklyn Paramount in New York.

Following his North American run, J.I.D will take his tour internationally in March with stops in cities such as Copenhagen, Oslo, Berlin, Prague, Brussels, Paris, Madrid, London, Dublin, Auckland, and Melbourne before wrapping up on May 23, 2026 in Perth at Metro City.

Several supporting acts will join J.I.D on the global run. Fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy is confirmed as special guest for all U.S. shows. Chicago’s Mick Jenkins will support the European leg, while Jordan Ward is set to appear in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for North America and Europe, artist presale begins August 20, with general on-sale set for Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can access presales beginning Friday, August 22, with public on-sale available Tuesday, August 26. Tickets and VIP packages are available through J.I.D’s official app and at www.jidsv.com.

A complete list of “God Does Like World Tours” can be found below:

15-Oct Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

17-Oct Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

18-Oct Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

19-Oct Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

22-Oct Toronto, ON @ REBEL

24-Oct Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

26-Oct Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

28-Oct St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29-Oct Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

1-Nov Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

2-Nov Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

6-Nov Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

8-Nov Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10-Nov Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

12-Nov Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

15-Nov San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

16-Nov San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

18-Nov Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

20-Nov Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

23-Nov Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24-Nov Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

25-Nov Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

26-Nov San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

30-Nov Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

1-Dec Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3-Dec Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

4-Dec Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

6-Dec Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works

8-Dec Washington, DC @ Echostage

9-Dec Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12-Dec Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

14-Dec Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

15-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

16-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

2-Mar Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

3-Mar Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall

4-Mar Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset Arenan

5-Mar Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

8-Mar Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

10-Mar Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11-Mar Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

13-Mar Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

14-Mar Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu

16-Mar Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

17-Mar Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

18-Mar Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

19-Mar Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

20-Mar Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

22-Mar Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

23-Mar Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

24-Mar Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

25-Mar Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

28-Mar Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

29-Mar Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

30-Mar Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

2-Apr London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

3-Apr Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building

6-Apr Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

7-Apr Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

13-May Auckland, New Zealand @ Shed 10

15-May Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

16-May Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

20-May Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

23-May Perth, Australia @ Metro City