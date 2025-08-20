J.I.D Announces Global ‘God Does Like World Tours’

By Victoria Drum 5 hours ago

J.I.D is getting ready to hit the stage across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia with his “‘God Does Like World Tours.”

The North American leg, titled “God Does Like Paradise Tour,” is scheduled to kick off in Virginia Beach on October 15 at The Dome. From there, the rapper will make stops in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Miami, and Boston before wrapping up with a two-night performance on December 15 and 16 at Brooklyn Paramount in New York. 

Following his North American run, J.I.D will take his tour internationally in March with stops in cities such as Copenhagen, Oslo, Berlin, Prague, Brussels, Paris, Madrid, London, Dublin, Auckland, and Melbourne before wrapping up on May 23, 2026 in Perth at Metro City. 

Several supporting acts will join J.I.D on the global run. Fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy is confirmed as special guest for all U.S. shows. Chicago’s Mick Jenkins will support the European leg, while Jordan Ward is set to appear in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for North America and Europe, artist presale begins August 20, with general on-sale set for Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time. 

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can access presales beginning Friday, August 22, with public on-sale available Tuesday, August 26. Tickets and VIP packages are available through J.I.D’s official app and at www.jidsv.com

A complete list of “God Does Like World Tours” can be found below: 

J.I.D North American Tour Dates 

15-Oct              Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

17-Oct              Cincinnati, OH   @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

18-Oct              Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

19-Oct              Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

22-Oct              Toronto, ON @ REBEL

24-Oct              Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

26-Oct              Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

28-Oct              St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29-Oct              Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

1-Nov                Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

2-Nov                Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

6-Nov                Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

8-Nov                Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10-Nov              Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

12-Nov              Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

15-Nov              San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

16-Nov              San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

18-Nov              Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

20-Nov             Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

23-Nov             Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24-Nov             Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

25-Nov             Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

26-Nov             San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

30-Nov            Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

1-Dec                Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3-Dec               Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

4-Dec               Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

6-Dec               Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works

8-Dec               Washington, DC @ Echostage

9-Dec               Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12-Dec              Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

14-Dec              Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

15-Dec              Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

16-Dec              Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

God Does Like World Tours 2026 Europe and United Kingdom Dates 

2-Mar               Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

3-Mar               Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall

4-Mar               Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset Arenan

5-Mar               Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

8-Mar               Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

10-Mar             Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11-Mar             Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

13-Mar             Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

14-Mar             Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu

16-Mar             Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

17-Mar             Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

18-Mar             Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

19-Mar             Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

20-Mar             Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

22-Mar             Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

23-Mar             Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

24-Mar             Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

25-Mar             Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

28-Mar             Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

29-Mar             Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

30-Mar             Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

2-Apr                London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

3-Apr                Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building

6-Apr                Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

7-Apr                Dublin, Ireland  @ 3Olympia Theatre

God Does Like World Tours 2026 Australia and New Zealand Dates 

13-May             Auckland, New Zealand @ Shed 10

15-May             Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

16-May             Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

20-May             Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

23-May             Perth, Australia @ Metro City