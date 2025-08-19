Joey Bada$$ Unveils ‘Dark Aura Tour’

Hip-hop star Joey Bada$$ is hitting the road later this year, unveiling a fresh run of fall North American tour dates. The Brooklyn-born rapper will bring his dynamic live show to more than 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-October.

The trek kicks off October 16 at Roadrunner in Boston and will make stops in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more before wrapping November 21 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Tickets for all shows will be available via the artist’s official website at joeybadass.com. Full on-sale information is also available through Ticket Club. In addition to primary ticket outlets, fans can find Joey Bada$$ Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly found on other sites.

Since his breakthrough mixtape “1999,” Joey Bada$$ has been a leading voice in modern hip-hop, blending classic boom-bap sounds with sharp lyricism. His discography includes acclaimed projects like “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” and “2000,” and he has also branched into acting with roles in television and film.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Oct 16, 2025 Roadrunner – Boston, MA Oct 17, 2025 MTELUS – Montreal, QC Oct 20, 2025 REBEL – Toronto, ON Oct 21, 2025 House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH Oct 22, 2025 The Fillmore – Detroit, MI Oct 23, 2025 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL Oct 25, 2025 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Oct 26, 2025 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN Oct 29, 2025 The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO Oct 30, 2025 Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Nov 1, 2025 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA Nov 2, 2025 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR Nov 4, 2025 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA Nov 6, 2025 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA Nov 7, 2025 House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Nov 8, 2025 House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA Nov 9, 2025 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Nov 11, 2025 Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX Nov 12, 2025 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX Nov 13, 2025 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Nov 15, 2025 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA Nov 16, 2025 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Nov 18, 2025 Echostage – Washington, DC Nov 19, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY Nov 21, 2025 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

