Joey Bada$$ Unveils ‘Dark Aura Tour’

Hip-hop star Joey Bada$$ is hitting the road later this year, unveiling a fresh run of fall North American tour dates. The Brooklyn-born rapper will bring his dynamic live show to more than 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-October.
The trek kicks off October 16 at Roadrunner in Boston and will make stops in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more before wrapping November 21 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
Tickets for all shows will be available via the artist's official website at joeybadass.com.
Since his breakthrough mixtape “1999,” Joey Bada$$ has been a leading voice in modern hip-hop, blending classic boom-bap sounds with sharp lyricism. His discography includes acclaimed projects like “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” and “2000,” and he has also branched into acting with roles in television and film.
Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Joey Bada$$ 2025 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Oct 16, 2025
|Roadrunner – Boston, MA
|Oct 17, 2025
|MTELUS – Montreal, QC
|Oct 20, 2025
|REBEL – Toronto, ON
|Oct 21, 2025
|House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH
|Oct 22, 2025
|The Fillmore – Detroit, MI
|Oct 23, 2025
|Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
|Oct 25, 2025
|The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 26, 2025
|The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 29, 2025
|The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
|Oct 30, 2025
|Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 1, 2025
|Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
|Nov 2, 2025
|Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
|Nov 4, 2025
|The Warfield – San Francisco, CA
|Nov 6, 2025
|Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 7, 2025
|House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 8, 2025
|House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA
|Nov 9, 2025
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|Nov 11, 2025
|Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX
|Nov 12, 2025
|The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX
|Nov 13, 2025
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Nov 15, 2025
|The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
|Nov 16, 2025
|Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
|Nov 18, 2025
|Echostage – Washington, DC
|Nov 19, 2025
|Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY
|Nov 21, 2025
|The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
