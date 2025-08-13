John Oliver tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall

John Oliver brings his sharp, award-winning comedy to MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. The host known for incisive stand-up and whip-smart commentary will close out the year with a night of quick-witted stories and topical humor in one of Boston’s premier venues.

Tickets for the Dec. 27 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the MGM Music Hall box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—what you see is what you pay.

Oliver’s live shows blend observational comedy with current events, delivered with the precise timing that has earned him a devoted following. Boston audiences can expect a tight, fast-moving set, plus Oliver’s signature asides and audience interaction. The intimate sightlines of MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park ensure a great view from every level, adding to the experience for comedy lovers heading out during the holiday week.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends or looking for a perfect late-December outing before the New Year, this one-night-only appearance is a strong pick. Arrive early to enjoy Fenway-area dining and make the most of a marquee comedy night in Boston.

