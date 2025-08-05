JP Saxe Cancels Run Amid Low Ticket Sales After Calling on Fans to ‘Save’ Tour

JP Saxe has officially nixed his fall North American tour due to low sales after previously calling-on fans to buy last-minute tickets and help “save” the trek.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to social media last week in a last-effort plea to save the “tour”Make Yourself at Home Tour,” writing that he had 48 hours to sell about 20,000 tickets.

“I thought we could maybe do it,” Saxe told The Canadian Press. “It’s looking like maybe we can’t. And that’s sad, but also just part of what it means to be an artist.”

The tour was ultimately cancelled. While a few thousand tickets were sold after his plea, Saxe said they still weren’t enough to save the tour. He told fans that refunds will be available via point of purchase, noting that while he is “a little embarrassed,” he now feels “a lot of ambition” to make sure he is not in this position again.

Saxe was scheduled to play 25 dates across North America, including gigs in Canadian cities Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, followed by U.S. dates like San Francisco, Nashville, Detroit, New York City, and Orlando.

Saxe admitted that a lot of artists will bow out of a tour when it’s not selling well — placing the blame on illness or scheduling conflicts — and while some advised him to stray away from speaking publicly on ticket sales, he felt like he needed to share the truth.

“As a general rule, I’m always trying to practice sincerity in failure rather than the facade of success,” he told the publication. “I think it’s really tempting as an artist, or as anyone, to always be projecting that everything is great at all times. And I find that uninteresting and disingenuous.”

This particular trek fell at the end of a three-album deal with Saxe’s label — and as a part of it, the label was not going to cover this tour. Saxe told The Canadian Press that he needed to book larger venues to offset the costs in order to “break even.”

Saxe, hailing from Toronto, is best-known for his breakthrough track “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels in 2019. He has since garnered attention with hit singles like “Hey Stupid, I Love You,” “A Little Bit Yours,” and “Line by Line” with Maren Morris.