Katy Perry Sells Out MSG on ‘Lifetimes’ Tour After Critics Said She Wouldn’t Fill Arena

Popstar Katy Perry performed to a sold-out crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden — despite critics’ predictions that she wouldn’t be able to fill the arena.

The “Firework” singer took the stage on Monday, August 11 at the 19,500-seat venue. She told the crowd that “they said, ‘No way! MSG, it couldn’t be done,'” adding, “I was scared too.”

“New York you’re special and you know it,” Perry said. “But you know what, New York? You’re a beautiful hot mess.”

Perry has fallen victim to harsh online criticism over the past year. In April, she joined Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn on the all-female Blue Origin flight, which stirred-up controversy across the country.

Additionally, Perry faced criticism for her 2015 album Lifetimes, especially from the single “Working Woman.” While Perry said the track was meant to boost women empowerment, the themes of the song and video did not resonate well with listeners. It also sparked outrage due to Perry’s collaboration with producer Dr. Luke, who has faced ongoing scrutiny after singer Kesha accused him of sexual assault. Dr. Luke has denied the allegations, and a related defamation lawsuit was settled in 2023. Still, fans and even actress Abigail Breslin expressed disappointment over Perry’s decision to work with the producer.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” Perry said in an Instagram comment earlier this year.

After tickets for the Lifetimes Tour went on sale, a report found that the trek was facing slower-than-expected ticket sales in certain cities. A source close to the tour called the early performance “disappointing,” noting that some on Perry’s team hoped for a “massive wave” of swift sellouts.

The 83-date Lifetimes Tour launched April 23 in Mexico City and is set to conclude November 11 in Madrid, visiting venues across North America, South America, Europe and Australia.

