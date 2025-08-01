Kelli O’Hara, Ruben Santiago-Hudson Join Off-Broadway Cast of ‘This World of Tomorrow’

The upcoming premiere of “This World of Tomorrow” has announced its full cast, set to join Tom Hanks in the Off-Broadway production this fall.

The production will begin performances October 30 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater and will run through December 21. Opening night is scheduled for November 18.

Hanks will be joined by a cast that includes Kelli O’Hara, Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson. The play will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

“This World of Tomorrow” is adapted from a short story written by Hanks, which was included in his 2017 collection. Hanks will star as Bert Allenberry, a scientist from the future who travels back in time to the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York, in search of true love.

Notably, Hank’s made his Broadway debut in 2013 in Nora Ephron’s “Lucky Guy,” a role that earned him a Tony Award. His most recent stage appearance was in 2018, when he played Falstaff in “Henry IV” at the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. “This World of Tomorrow” will be his first stage performance in New York in more than ten years.

For more information and ticketing details, theatergoers can visit TheShed.org.