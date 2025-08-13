Latin Grammy Winner Silvana Estrada Sets Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Latin Grammy winner Silvana Estrada is getting ready for her global tour this fall in support of her upcoming album, Vendrán Suaves Lluvias.

The tour is set to begin with a performance at Cordillera Festival in Bogotá, Colombia. She will then head to Europe in October, with scheduled shows at Plaza Mayor in Madrid, Black Box in Munich, DR Studio 3 in Copenhagen, and Nalen Club in Stockholm.

Estrada will start the North American leg on November 21 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. From there, she is set to make stops in New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping up her North American run on December 5 in Los Angeles at The Belasco.

After a short winter break, the tour will continue in Mexico with concerts at Teatro Diana in Guadalajara, Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City, Teatro Manuel Doblado in León, Palacio de la Música in Mérida, and Auditorio Stoa in Cancun.

The Mexican singer-songwriter, who won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2022, is set to release her new album, Vendrán Suaves Lluvias on October 17.

Tickets for all shows go on sale August 15 at 10 a.m. local time through SilvanaEstrada.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 13, 2025 – Bogota, CO – Cordillera Festival

Oct. 10, 2025 – Madrid, ES – Plaza Mayor

Oct. 23, 2025 – Zurich, CH – Papiersaal

Oct. 25, 2025 – Kaltern, IT – Kaltern Pop

Oct. 26, 2025 – Munich, DE – Black Box

Oct. 28, 2025 – Vienna, AT – B72

Oct. 30, 2025 – Budapest, HU – BUSH Festival

Nov. 1, 2025 – Prague, CZ – Prague Sounds

Nov. 4, 2025 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Studio 3

Nov. 5, 2025 – Oslo, NO – Riksscenen

Nov. 6, 2025 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Club

Nov. 8, 2025 – Reykjavik, IS – Iceland Airwaves

Nov. 21, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Night Club*

Nov. 23, 2025 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

Nov. 24, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield*

Nov. 26, 2025 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club*

Nov. 28, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall*

Dec. 2, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore*

Dec. 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco*

Jan. 15, 2026 – Puebla, MX – Teatro Principal de Puebla

TBA – Oaxaca, MX – TBA

Jan. 23, 2026 – Guadalajara, MX – Teatro Diana

Jan. 27, 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Feb. 7, 2026 – Monterrey, MX – Auditorio Río 70

Feb. 12, 2026 – León, MX – Teatro Manuel Doblado

Feb. 14, 2026 – Xalapa, MX – Teatro del Estado

Feb. 19, 2026 – Mérida, MX – Palacio de la Música

Feb. 21, 2026 – Cancún, MX – Auditorio Stoa

* with Bedouine