Linkin Park Announces Australian Run in 2026

Linkin Park will return Down Under in 2026 on their “From Zero World Tour” for the first time since 2013.

The band will kick off the Australian leg of the trek on March 3 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, followed by shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 8 and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 14. More international dates are expected to be announced in the coming months as the group celebrates their legacy and new chapter.

LPU ticket pre-sales for the 2026 “From Zero World Tour” are open to Linkin Park Underground members with a valid Passport Plus or Legacy membership. Passport Plus memberships purchased prior to August 24, 2024, are labeled “Legacy” and will have a priority pre-sale when available. Passport Plus memberships purchased starting September 5, 2024, and onwards will have access to an exclusive pre-sale when available.

LPU PIT tickets are available on select dates as an exclusive general admission standing pit option. Any remaining LPU PIT ticket inventory after the pre-sale window will be released to the public. Fans must log in to their LPU account portal to access unique pre-sale codes.

A Live Nation presale will kick-off Thursday August 21 at 12pm (local time) until Friday August 22 at 10 a.m. (local time) or until allocation is exhausted. To access presale tickets, sign up now at livenation.com.au/register. A general public on sale will begin on Friday, August 22 at 11 a.m. local time.

For full ticketing details, visit LinkinPark.com.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park rose to global prominence with their debut album “Hybrid Theory,” which became one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century. Known for hits like “In the End,” “Numb,” and “Bleed It Out,” the band’s unique blend of rock, rap, and electronic elements earned them two Grammy Awards and a devoted worldwide fanbase.

The “From Zero World Tour” marks their first major outing in several years, following the tragic loss of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Dead Sara frontman Emily Armstrong has taken on lead vocals; see our review of Linkin Park at this year’s Welcome to Rockville here.

Find Linkin Park’s Australian tour dates below:

Linkin Park | From Zero World Tour – Australia 2026

March 3 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

March 8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

March 14 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW