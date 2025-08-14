Live Nation to Launch TIDES, Hong Kong’s First Purpose-Built Mid-Sized Concert Venue

Live Nation is set to open TIDES, a 1,500-capacity live music venue in Kowloon, designed to fill a long-missing gap in Hong Kong’s touring infrastructure.

Billed as the city’s first purpose-built mid-sized venue with fully integrated production capabilities, TIDES will be located on the first floor of the Whampoa complex, a ship-shaped landmark along Victoria Harbour. The space was designed entirely in-house by Live Nation, with a layout intended to accommodate the technical demands of modern touring acts while fostering a close audience connection.

“TIDES gives Hong Kong promoters and artists a much-needed alternative,” said Stephanie Bax, president of venue development for Live Nation Asia. “The design prioritizes efficient setup, making it seamless for acts to include Hong Kong in their tour plans. With integrated production and a layout built for audience connection, the venue offers both international and local artists a professional platform to grow their fan base.”

The venue will feature built-in sound, lighting and flexible staging, allowing for a plug-and-play setup that reduces turnaround time between shows. State-of-the-art backstage facilities and artist lounges will cater to performers, while a flexible floor plan allows for a variety of events beyond concerts — including corporate functions, brand activations and mid-scale productions.

Live Nation projects that TIDES could host as many as 250 event days per year, serving as a hub for both local and international talent. The company says the venue is part of its broader commitment to delivering high-quality live music experiences and creating new opportunities for promoters and sponsors in Hong Kong’s entertainment scene.