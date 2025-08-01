Luke Bryan, Amy Grant Among First Performers Announced for 2025 ACM Honors

The Academy of Country Music has announced the first group of performers set to appear at the 18th Annual ACM Honors. The lineup includes Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Amy Grant, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce.

This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, August 20 at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards. Pearce will return as host for the fifth consecutive year and will co-host alongside Dickerson, who is making his ACM Honors hosting debut.

The annual ceremony will recognize contributions to country music from a range of honorees, including Lori Badgett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Mac McAnally, Rissi Palmer, Randy Travis, Ben Vaughn, and Lainey Wilson.

“This night holds a special place in my heart because it shines a light on the songwriters, musicians, and industry voices who make what we do possible,” Pearce said in a statement. “It’s truly one of my favorite nights of the year.”

Pearce added that “it will be such a full circle moment to co-host with one of my oldest friends in Nashville, Russell Dickerson.”

Dickerson said he is looking forward to his first time hosting the event.

“It’s a real honor to be hosting ACM Honors for the first time—especially at The Pinnacle, in the heart of Nashville,” he said. “This night is all about giving credit to the folks who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes, and I’m proud to be part of it. Getting to team up with Carly and celebrate the industry we love so much is going to be one for the books.”

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. More information about the ACM Honors can be found at www.ACMcountry.com.