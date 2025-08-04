Mac Sabbath Adds 2025 Dates on ‘This One Goes to 11’ Anniversary Tour

Mac Sabbath, the fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody band, has announced new tour dates for their “This One Goes to 11 Anniversary Tour.” Known for their theatrical performances and hilarious metal-meets-drive-thru concept, the band will be hitting the road again starting this August.

The tour kicks-off August 8 in Victoria, British Columbia, at Phillip’s Backyard Music Festival, and continues through September with dates across California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and more. The run includes a mix of club dates and a major festival appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19.

Most dates will feature support from special guests Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant (DAK).

The group paid their respects to the late Ozzy Osbourne, noting in a statement that “we at the Mac Sabbath camp are overwhelmed with emotion” and “ever since July 22 All things have been BLACK and nothing Mac.”

“‘The wheels of confusion’ are turning and it’s time to get back on the road,” the band continued. “Ozzy said he did not want a MOPE-FEST So in the true spirit, it’s time to celebrate with heavy riffs and hilarious hijinks So Mac is back spreading some bittersweet smiles across the west coast this Sept. With the Schizophonics being proclaimed as the highest energy rock band touring to date and Guadalajara’s Descartes A Kant providing a sexy space rock show of Sci-fi proportions, this 3 ring circus is a tribute in its own right. God bless Ozzy Osbourne.”

Tickets for the “This One Goes to 11 Anniversary Tour” are available via the band’s official website at officialmacsabbath.com. Ticket sales are currently live or will open soon for most dates. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding standard service fees. Visit Mac Sabbath Tickets for more.

Mac Sabbath has earned a cult following for their fusion of heavy metal riffs and absurdist fast-food parody, reworking Sabbath classics with satirical lyrics and elaborate stage costumes.

Find the group’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop August 8 Phillip’s Backyard Music Festival – Victoria, BC, Canada Tickets September 4 SLO Brew Live – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets September 5 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA Tickets September 6 Swabbies (Day Show) – Sacramento, CA Tickets September 7 Humboldt Brews – Arcata, CA Tickets September 10 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC, Canada Tickets September 11 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA Tickets September 12 Aladdin – Portland, OR Tickets September 13 Historic Grand Theatre – Salem, OR Tickets September 19 Riot Fest – Chicago, IL Tickets

