Megadeth Is Ending: Thrash Metal Legends Reveal Final Album, Farewell Tour

The thrash metal icons of Megadeth are officially calling it quits — but not without a final album and world tour.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine posted a statement on the band’s official website on Thursday to share the news. He said that “there’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” though “most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now.”

“I ahve traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them,” Mustaine said. “We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album.”

Mustaine added that the group has “made a lot of friends over the years” and he hopes they’ll come out to celebrate on this final run. He encouraged fans: “don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

“We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” Mustaine continued. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Megadeth plans to release their upcoming record via Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label in early 2026. Fans can also look forward to a memoir by Mustaine, with more updates set to be announced in the coming months.

Farewell tour dates and cities have not been revealed at this time.