Memphis May Fire Reveals Second Leg of ‘The Shapeshifter Tour’

Metalcore mainstays Memphis May Fire have announced a second leg of “The Shapeshifter Tour.”

“The first leg of the Shapeshifter Tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going,” Memphis May Fire said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to announce L2g 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. We can’t wait to see y’all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first.”

The tour kicks off November 17 in Pensacola, Florida, and will visit more than 20 cities before wrapping December 16 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stops include notable venues such as House of Blues in Chicago, The Truman in Kansas City, and The National in Richmond, Virginia.

Throughout the run, Rain City Drive will provide direct support, with Nevertel and If Not For Me opening the show.

Tickets are available through the band’s official website at memphismayfire.com. Fans can sign up for early VIP access at mmf.soundrink.com. Presale tickets open tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET with the code SHAPESHIFT, and the general public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees common to other ticketing sites: Memphis May Fire Tickets.

Since forming in 2006, Memphis May Fire has become a staple of the metalcore scene, releasing seven studio albums. They will be touring in support of Shapeshifter, which dropped in March.

Find Memphis May Fire’s full list of upcoming dates below:

Date Venue and City 11/17 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL 11/18 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN 11/20 Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC 11/21 House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC 11/22 The National – Richmond, VA 11/23 The Howard – Washington, DC 11/25 The Webster – Hartford, CT 11/26 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ 11/28 Electric City – Buffalo, NY 11/29 Majestic – Detroit, MI 11/30 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL 12/01 Sylvee – Madison, WI 12/03 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO 12/05 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID 12/06 Wilma – Missoula, MT 12/07 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA 12/09 Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA 12/10 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA 12/11 The Portal – Las Vegas, NV 12/12 Encore – Tucson, AZ 12/14 Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK 12/15 The Truman – Kansas City, MO 12/16 Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, AR

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.