Memphis May Fire Reveals Second Leg of ‘The Shapeshifter Tour’

By Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago

Metalcore mainstays Memphis May Fire have announced a second leg of “The Shapeshifter Tour.”

“The first leg of the Shapeshifter Tour was absolutely unforgettable, and we knew we had to keep it going,” Memphis May Fire said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to announce L2g 2, hitting more cities and bringing along our friends in Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. We can’t wait to see y’all out there and make this next chapter of the tour even bigger than the first.”

The tour kicks off November 17 in Pensacola, Florida, and will visit more than 20 cities before wrapping December 16 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stops include notable venues such as House of Blues in Chicago, The Truman in Kansas City, and The National in Richmond, Virginia.

Throughout the run, Rain City Drive will provide direct support, with Nevertel and If Not For Me opening the show.

Tickets are available through the band’s official website at memphismayfire.com. Fans can sign up for early VIP access at mmf.soundrink.com. Presale tickets open tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET with the code SHAPESHIFT, and the general public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees common to other ticketing sites: Memphis May Fire Tickets.

Since forming in 2006, Memphis May Fire has become a staple of the metalcore scene, releasing seven studio albums. They will be touring in support of Shapeshifter, which dropped in March.

Find Memphis May Fire’s full list of upcoming dates below:

Memphis May Fire | ‘Shapeshifter’ Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
11/17Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
11/18The Signal – Chattanooga, TN
11/20Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC
11/21House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC
11/22The National – Richmond, VA
11/23The Howard – Washington, DC
11/25The Webster – Hartford, CT
11/26Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
11/28Electric City – Buffalo, NY
11/29Majestic – Detroit, MI
11/30House Of Blues – Chicago, IL
12/01Sylvee – Madison, WI
12/03Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO
12/05Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID
12/06Wilma – Missoula, MT
12/07Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
12/09Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA
12/10Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA
12/11The Portal – Las Vegas, NV
12/12Encore – Tucson, AZ
12/14Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK
12/15The Truman – Kansas City, MO
12/16Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, AR

