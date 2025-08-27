Metallica, Benson Boone to Headline Salesforce Dreamfest Benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

Metallica and pop star Benson Boone will headline Dreamfest 2025, Salesforce’s annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, set for October 15 at San Francisco’s Chase Center and Bayfront Park.

The charity event, held in conjunction with Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference, will feature performances across two stages with VIP experiences at both venues. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships directly support UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, which have received more than $120 million from Dreamfest over the years. Salesforce aims to push that total past $130 million this year.

The evening begins at Chase Center with an award presentation honoring 25-year-old UCSF patient Andrew Santos, who will receive the Colin Powell Medal of Courage. Santos, who survived a massive stroke as a teenager, has become an advocate for patients and families facing similar challenges.

After the ceremony, guests can choose between two performances: Metallica inside Chase Center, or Boone across the street at Bayfront Park. Both groups of attendees will reunite at Chase Center afterward for an afterparty featuring live musicians, DJs, interactive experiences, specialty cocktails and a late-night buffet.

Tickets start at $1,500, with VIP packages including reserved seating or special viewing areas, depending on the chosen stage.

Metallica, one of the best-selling rock bands of all time with nearly 125 million albums sold worldwide, brings decades of global touring experience and philanthropic efforts through its All Within My Hands foundation. Rising pop artist Boone, 21, is riding a breakthrough year with chart-topping singles including “Beautiful Things” and a sold-out international tour.

Past Dreamfest headliners have included U2, Bruno Mars, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, Alicia Keys, and Janet Jackson.

The concert is part of Salesforce’s long-standing tradition of corporate philanthropy. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, are nationally ranked for their pediatric care and research.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at theconcertforkids.org.