Militarie Gun Reveal ‘The BAD IDEA’ 2025 US Tour

Los Angeles-based punk band Militarie Gun will hit the road this fall for an extensive run of shows across the U.S., unveiling dates for their newly announced “The BAD IDEA Tour.” The trek will see the band headline venues coast to coast while also appearing at major festivals and select shows alongside notable acts.

The BAD IDEA Tour kicks off September 7 in Garden Grove, California, and runs through November 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Along the way, Militarie Gun will make stops in major markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Houston. The group will be joined on select dates by Gorilla Biscuits, Sex Pistols, Alkaline Trio, Death Lens, Milly, Fleshwater, Angel Dust, Liquid Mike, and Public Opinion.

Tickets for Militarie Gun’s “The BAD IDEA Tour” go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time via the band’s official website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also find Militarie Gun Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees that are common on other ticketing platforms.

Since emerging from the Los Angeles hardcore scene, Militarie Gun has built a reputation for blending punk aggression with melodic hooks, earning critical acclaim with their 2023 debut album Life Under the Gun. The band has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing the stage with leading punk and alternative acts, and their latest run promises to showcase their electrifying live performances to an even wider audience.

Date Venue and City Shop 09/07 Garden Amp – Garden Grove, CA (w/ Gorilla Biscuits, Cosmic Joke, Start Today) Tickets 09/19 Riot Fest – Chicago, IL (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/20 Metro – Chicago, IL (Riot Fest Late Night w/ Alkaline Trio) Tickets 09/24 The Elks Lodge – Oxnard, CA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/25 Temblor Brewing – Bakersfield, CA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/26 Humdinger – San Luis Obispo, CA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/27 New Paris – Oakland, CA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/28 Cafe Colonial – Sacramento, CA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 09/30 Real Art Tacoma – Tacoma, WA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 10/01 Make.Shift – Bellingham, WA (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 10/02 High Limit Room – Portland, OR (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 10/03 Shrine Basement – Boise, ID (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 10/04 Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Fleshwater and Angel Dust) Tickets 10/05 Aggie Theater – Fort Collins, CO (w/ Death Lens and Milly) Tickets 10/15 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA (w/ Sex Pistols) Tickets 10/16 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA (w/ Sex Pistols) Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.