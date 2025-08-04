MLB Sets Attendance Record at Bristol Motor Speedway with 91K Fans

The MLB Speedway Classic has officially set a milestone by breaking a new attendance record on Sunday.

During the match, which saw the Atlanta Braves defeat the Cincinnati 4-2 at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, the box score listing reported 91,032 fans in attendance. The game was originally set to take place on Saturday, however due to rain, the game was pushed to the following day.

Notable moments of the game from Braves players included two home runs and four RBI’s by outfielder Eli White, three consecutive outs by pitcher Raisel Iglesias, and pitcher Hurston Waldrep provided 5 and a half innings of one-run ball.

Additionally, fans were able to tune-in to performance from big-name acts like country’s Tim McGraw and Jake Owen as well as Latin star Pitbull.

The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic marked the first game involving teams from either the American or the National League in Tennessee. The game broke the previous attendance record held by a double-header between the Cleveland Browns and New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium in 1954, which sold 85,000 tickets. It also beat the all-time MLB attendance record of 84,587 tickets sold for the 2008 preseason game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

According to the MLB, fans from all 50 states – as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands – purchased tickets for the match.