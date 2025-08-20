Morgan Wallen to Close Gillette Stadium’s 2025 Concert Series With Two-Night Debut

Country superstar Morgan Wallen will make his long-awaited debut at Gillette Stadium this weekend, headlining the final shows of the 2025 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is set to perform Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, as part of his I’m The Problem Tour. He’ll be joined by special guests Miranda Lambert, Corey Kent, and Zach John King, with music beginning at 5:15 p.m.

The Foxborough dates are part of Wallen’s 20-stadium North American tour, which kicked off in June and follows the release of his fourth studio album, also titled I’m The Problem.

Travel and Parking

Stadium officials are warning fans to prepare for heavy traffic, particularly Friday when concertgoers will compete with weekday commuter congestion. Parking lots open at 1:15 p.m., with free general parking available across Route 1 from the venue. Prepaid passes for stadium-side parking are already sold out.

The MBTA and Keolis are also offering special event train service. Friday’s Boston train is sold out, but limited $20 round-trip tickets remain for the Providence train on Saturday, available only through the mTicket app.

Entry Policies

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans with field seats must enter through the Patriot Place Plaza Ticketmaster gate, while ADA access is available at multiple stadium entrances.

Gillette’s clear bag policy will be enforced, limiting fans to one-gallon freezer bags, clear totes under 12” x 12” x 6”, or small wristlets. Backpacks, purses and other larger bags will not be permitted. Prohibited items also include tripods, umbrellas, strollers, and professional cameras.

All tickets are mobile-only and can be managed through the Gillette Stadium app. Stadium officials are encouraging fans to add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay in advance to avoid delays at the gate.

Venue Information

Gillette Stadium remains a cashless venue, though cash-to-card machines are available inside. Guest services booths will be open on the 100 and 300 levels, and a sensory room and sensory support kits are also available for fans who need them.

Concerts at Gillette are rain or shine. Stadium officials say they will provide instructions if weather creates safety concerns.

Wallen’s back-to-back shows mark the close of this year’s summer concert run at Gillette Stadium, which featured 10 shows from seven headliners.

Tickets are still available for the show via Gillette Stadium’s official website. Fans can also secure resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).