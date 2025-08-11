My Chemical Romance Unveil Wembley Stadium Shows

The emo-rockers of My Chemical Romance will hold two headlining shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer as a part of their “Long Live: The Black Parade” trek.

The gigs, promoted by SJM Concerts, are set to take place on July 10 and 11, 2026. Tickets head on sale Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

The “Long Live: The Black Parade” North American run is ongoing; the Gerard Way-fronted group will appear next at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on August 15, followed by stadium shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Soldier Field in Chicago, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They’re also set to appear at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival this September.

The international run begins in January and runs through May with gigs across South America and Asia.

Throughout the tour, My Chemical Romance will play The Black Parade in its entirety. The 2006 record went on to become a cult-favorite in the pop-punk and emo community, garnering massive attention with hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “Famous Last Words.”

Find My Chemical Romance’s full list of world tour dates below:

My Chemical Romance | Long Live: The Black Parade

2025

Aug. 15 – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

Aug. 29 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Sept. 7 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA

Sept. 13 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Sept. 20 – Piedmont Park – Atlanta, GA (Shaky Knees Music Festival)

2026

Jan. 22 – Vive Claro Distrito Cultural – Bogota, Colombia

Jan. 25 – Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru

Jan. 28 – Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida – Santiago, Chile

Jan. 29 – Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida – Santiago, Chile

Feb. 1 – Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Feb. 5 – Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil

Feb. 6 – Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil

Feb. 13 – Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 14 – Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

April 18 – Paradise City Korea – Incheon, Korea

April 22 – Impact Challenger Hall 1 – Bangkok, Thailand

April 25 – Philippine Arena – Manila, Philippines

April 28 – Singapore Indoor Stadium – Singapore, Singapore

April 30 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

May 1 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

May 2 – Hammersonic Festival Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia

July 10 – Wembley Stadium – London, England

July 11 – Wembley Stadium – London, England