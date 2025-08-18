Neko Case Expands Tour Through 2026

Indie rock favorite Neko Case is hitting the road in early 2026, unveiling a run of North American dates that will bring her through the U.S. and Canada this coming January.

The trek kicks off Jan. 8 at Montreal’s Beanfield Theatre and continues with stops in Ottawa, Burlington, Portland, Louisville, Kansas City, New Orleans, and more before wrapping Jan. 31 in Miami. Along the way, Case will headline historic theaters and intimate venues, including The Palace Theatre in Stamford, Allentown’s Archer Music Hall, and the Smith Opera House in Geneva.

Des Demonas will provide direct support throughout the run.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now via Neko Case’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including Neko Case Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees that are common on other ticketing sites.

Over the course of her career, Case has built a reputation as one of the most distinctive, powerhouse voices in indie rock and alternative country. Her catalog includes celebrated solo records like Fox Confessor Brings the Flood and Hell-On; she has also collaborated as a member of The New Pornographers.

Find Neko Case’s tour dates below:

Neko Case 2026 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Jan. 8Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC
Jan. 9Bronson Centre – Ottawa, ON
Jan. 10Smith Opera House – Geneva, NY
Jan. 11Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – Burlington, VT
Jan. 12State Theatre – Portland, ME
Jan. 14Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – Troy, NY
Jan. 15The Palace Theatre – Stamford, CT
Jan. 16The Queen – Wilmington, DE
Jan. 17Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA
Jan. 18The Paramount Theater – Charlottesville, VA
Jan. 20Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY
Jan. 21Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI
Jan. 22The Palladium – Carmel, IN
Jan. 23Virginia Theater – Champaign, IL
Jan. 24Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
Jan. 27House of Blues – New Orleans, LA
Jan. 28Iron City Bham – Birmingham, AL
Jan. 29Decca Live – Jacksonville, FL
Jan. 30The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL
Jan. 31TBA – Miami, FL

