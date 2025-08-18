Neko Case Expands Tour Through 2026

Indie rock favorite Neko Case is hitting the road in early 2026, unveiling a run of North American dates that will bring her through the U.S. and Canada this coming January.

The trek kicks off Jan. 8 at Montreal’s Beanfield Theatre and continues with stops in Ottawa, Burlington, Portland, Louisville, Kansas City, New Orleans, and more before wrapping Jan. 31 in Miami. Along the way, Case will headline historic theaters and intimate venues, including The Palace Theatre in Stamford, Allentown’s Archer Music Hall, and the Smith Opera House in Geneva.

Des Demonas will provide direct support throughout the run.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now via Neko Case’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including Neko Case Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees that are common on other ticketing sites.

Over the course of her career, Case has built a reputation as one of the most distinctive, powerhouse voices in indie rock and alternative country. Her catalog includes celebrated solo records like Fox Confessor Brings the Flood and Hell-On; she has also collaborated as a member of The New Pornographers.

Find Neko Case’s tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Jan. 8 Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC Jan. 9 Bronson Centre – Ottawa, ON Jan. 10 Smith Opera House – Geneva, NY Jan. 11 Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – Burlington, VT Jan. 12 State Theatre – Portland, ME Jan. 14 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – Troy, NY Jan. 15 The Palace Theatre – Stamford, CT Jan. 16 The Queen – Wilmington, DE Jan. 17 Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA Jan. 18 The Paramount Theater – Charlottesville, VA Jan. 20 Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY Jan. 21 Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI Jan. 22 The Palladium – Carmel, IN Jan. 23 Virginia Theater – Champaign, IL Jan. 24 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO Jan. 27 House of Blues – New Orleans, LA Jan. 28 Iron City Bham – Birmingham, AL Jan. 29 Decca Live – Jacksonville, FL Jan. 30 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL Jan. 31 TBA – Miami, FL

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.