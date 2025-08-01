Newcastle United Updates Away Ticketing Process Following Fan Vote

Newcastle United has unveiled a revamped away ticketing system for the 2025-26 season, following feedback from its season ticket holders. The new process aims to improve clarity, speed, and overall fan experience when securing tickets for away fixtures.

More than 8,000 supporters participated in a recent club survey regarding how away tickets should be allocated. Half of all respondents favored “Option 4” — a system that uses loyalty points to prioritize applicants, includes a ballot for lower-point holders, and allows successful fans to choose their own seats. This method will now be implemented, beginning with the club’s trip to Aston Villa.

Key Ticketing Phases for Aston Villa Fixture

The Aston Villa match marks the first use of the updated process, with tickets going on sale beginning Monday, July 28. The rollout follows a four-phase timeline:

Phase 1 (July 28, 2 p.m.): All season ticket holders can apply for tickets.

Phase 2 (July 29, 2 p.m.): Applications close. Tickets are allocated based on loyalty point totals, with a small number also distributed through a ballot to those below the threshold.

Phase 3 (July 30, 2 p.m.): Successful applicants are notified via email and given a window to select and purchase seats.

Phase 4 (August 1, 2 p.m.): Any remaining tickets are offered to the next tier of applicants based on loyalty points.

Under the revised system, supporters will no longer need to register as part of a travel group. Instead, they can directly select seats and coordinate with friends or family during the purchase window. The club notes that loyalty points remain the key criterion in allocation, and all applications are reviewed individually.

Additional Policies and Support

Newcastle United emphasized that the application window will only remain open for 24 hours and late submissions cannot be accepted. Supporters needing assistance with registration or purchases can contact the club’s Box Office by phone or email.

ID checks will continue at away matches to maintain the integrity of the loyalty point system. Refunds will be available up to 72 hours before kickoff for those unable to attend after purchase. Season ticket holders facing emergencies can refer to the club’s ticket forwarding policy.

Details on future away ticket ballots will be posted at book.newcastleunited.com once fixture dates are confirmed by broadcasters.

The overhaul marks a significant shift in how Newcastle United handles away match attendance, with the club citing strong supporter input as the driving force behind the change.