Oprah Winfrey Heads Down Under For ‘Conversation’ Tour

Media icon and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey is headed to Australia and New Zealand this December for a series of special live events. The tour, titled “Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly,” will bring the celebrated host and cultural powerhouse to five cities for an evening of insight, inspiration, and storytelling.

The tour kicks-off in Sydney on December 4 and will continue with stops in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne before concluding in Auckland on December 14. Each evening promises to deliver Oprah’s signature wisdom and authenticity in intimate conversations tailored to the local audiences.

Tickets for Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly will be available to the general public soon, with special access beginning through American Express Card Member pre-sales. In New Zealand, pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6, while in Australia, pre-sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 8. For more information and ticketing details, visit the official event site or check out American Express Experiences. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Oprah Winfrey Tickets, where Ticket Club members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Winfrey’s influence spans generations, from her groundbreaking talk show that redefined daytime television to her ongoing work as a producer, actress, and author.

Find her full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Thursday, 4 December, 2025 ICC Sydney Theatre – Sydney, NSW Saturday, 6 December, 2025 Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, SA Monday, 8 December, 2025 Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD Thursday, 11 December, 2025 Plenary, MCEC – Melbourne, VIC Sunday, 14 December, 2025 Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ

