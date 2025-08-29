OsamaSon Confirms Fall 2025 Psykotic Tour

OsamaSon is getting ready to hit the road this fall with the announcement of his North American “Psykotic Tour.”

The tour is slated to kick off October 16 at The Pageant in St. Louis. From there, the rapper is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Minneapolis, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and more. The Psykotic Tour is then set to wrap up on December 20 at Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.

OsamaSon’s North American run follows his overseas “Jump Out Tour,” set to kick off September 7 in Dublin. He is scheduled to also make stops in cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Prague and Copenhagen before wrapping up the European leg on September 28 in Oslo.

Notably, earlier this year, OsamaSon completed the North American run of the Jump Out Tour that sold out theaters nationwide. He also performed at major festivals including Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago, Rolling Loud Europe in Vienna, Rolling Loud Thailand, London’s Wireless Festival, and New York City’s Restless Fest.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit OsamaSon’s official website.

A complete list of Psykotic tour dates can be found below:

10/16 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

10/18 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

10/20 – Uptown Theater Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

10/22 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

10/23 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

10/25 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

10/26 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

10/28 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

10/30 – REBEL – Toronto, ON

10/31 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

11/02 – The Paramount in Concert with Northwell– Huntington, NY

11/03 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

11/04 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

11/05 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA

11/08 – Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD

11/09 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

11/11 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY

11/12 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

11/14 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

11/15 – House of Blues – North Myrtle Beach, SC

11/16 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

11/18 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

11/19 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

11/21 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

11/23 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA

11/25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

11/26 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/28 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

11/29 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

12/02 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

12/04 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

12/05 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

12/07 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

12/08 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

12/09 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

12/11 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

12/13 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

12/14 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

12/16 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

12/17 – Revolution Concert House & Event Center – Garden City, ID

12/19 – Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA

12/20 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC