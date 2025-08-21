Peter Hook & The Light Announce Second Leg of North American Tour

Peter Hook & The Light will return to North America in 2026 with a 21-date tour honoring New Order’s 2001 album Get Ready.

The 2026 North American tour will begin on August 23 at The Agora in Cleveland. From there, the group will make stops in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle before wrapping up on September 27, 2026 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.

For the upcoming tour, fans can expect full performances of Get Ready in its entirety. Reflecting on the record, Hook shared, “I am looking forward to playing all the tracks, many of which had never been played live before these Get Ready dates. The Light will shine through …”

Tickets for the upcoming shows will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Peter Hook & The Light’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

August 23 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

August 27 – Toronto, ON – History

August 28 – Chicago, IL – Metro

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

August 31 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 4 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

September 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

September 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

September 11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

September 18 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

September 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

September 22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

September 25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

September 26 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom