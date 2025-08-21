Peter Hook & The Light Announce Second Leg of North American Tour

Peter Hook & The Light will return to North America in 2026 with a 21-date tour honoring New Order’s 2001 album Get Ready.
The 2026 North American tour will begin on August 23 at The Agora in Cleveland. From there, the group will make stops in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle before wrapping up on September 27, 2026 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.
For the upcoming tour, fans can expect full performances of Get Ready in its entirety. Reflecting on the record, Hook shared, “I am looking forward to playing all the tracks, many of which had never been played live before these Get Ready dates. The Light will shine through …”
Tickets for the upcoming shows will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Peter Hook & The Light’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
GET READY DATES // NORTH AMERICA 2026
August 23 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
August 27 – Toronto, ON – History
August 28 – Chicago, IL – Metro
August 29 – Chicago, IL – Metro
August 31 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
September 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
September 4 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
September 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
September 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
September 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
September 11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
September 14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
September 18 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
September 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
September 22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery
September 25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
September 26 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
September 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom