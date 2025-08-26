Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2025 Antagonist Tour

Playboi Carti has announced his return to the road with the Antagonist Tour, kicking off this fall. The tour marks Carti’s first solo headlining trek since 2021.

The Antagonist Tour will open October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before traveling through cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, Brooklyn, Newark, Washington DC and Nashville, before wrapping up on December 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

Joining Carti on all dates will be fellow Opium Collective members Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, along with Apollo Red. For Carson, Lonely, and Homixide Gang, the Antagonist Tour will be their first time hitting the road together under the Opium banner.

Ticket sales begin with an artist presale on Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale starts Friday, August 29 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement arrives after Carti’s latest album, MUSIC, became his second release to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Playboi Carti’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Fri Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sun Oct 05 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Tue Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Oct 24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Oct 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue Oct 28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Oct 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Nov 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Nov 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Nov 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Nov 08 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Mon Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Mon Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA –State Farm Arena