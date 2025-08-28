Playboi Carti tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Playboi Carti will headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on October 18, 2025. The Atlanta-born rapper brings his signature sound and fan-favorite tracks to one of the city’s largest stages.

Tickets for the Oct. 18 concert are available now. Fans can purchase through the MGM Grand box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for his experimental beats and high-energy performances, Playboi Carti has become one of the most talked-about figures in hip-hop today. His Las Vegas stop is expected to draw fans from across the region eager to hear hits like “Magnolia” and tracks from his latest projects.

MGM Grand Garden Arena, located on the Las Vegas Strip, provides a world-class concert setting with capacity for thousands of fans. Expect an unforgettable night filled with music, energy, and Carti’s unique performance style.

