Raekwon And Mobb Deep Announce 30th Anniversary Co-Headlining Tour

Hip-hop icons Raekwon and Mobb Deep are teaming up this fall for the Raekwon and Mobb Deep 30th Anniversary Tour, celebrating three decades of their careers.

The co-headlining trek will bring the legendary rap acts to major cities across North America, kicking off November 13 in Portland, Oregon, and will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, New York, and Miami before wrapping December 15 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Raekwon’s official site and Mobb Deep’s official site.

Raekwon, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, has left an indelible mark on hip-hop with his intricate lyricism and storytelling, most famously on his solo debut “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…” Mobb Deep, comprised of Havoc and the late Prodigy, rose to prominence in the 1990s with gritty street narratives and influential albums like “The Infamous” and “Hell on Earth.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Thu Nov 13 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR Sat Nov 15 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA Mon Nov 17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA Tue Nov 18 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Fri Nov 21 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Mon Nov 24 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX Tue Nov 25 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX Fri Nov 28 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL Sat Nov 29 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI Mon Dec 01 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT Tue Dec 02 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON Wed Dec 03 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Sat Dec 06 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA Sun Dec 07 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY Mon Dec 08 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Wed Dec 10 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Thu Dec 11 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Sun Dec 14 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL Mon Dec 15 – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL

