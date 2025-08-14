Rascal Flatts Extends Life Is a Highway Tour Into Winter 2026

Rascal Flatts have announced a new run of U.S. tour dates for early 2026, extending their “Life Is a Highway Tour” through the winter months.

The newly added shows begin January 15 in Raleigh at the Lenovo Center. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Knoxville, Milwaukee, Omaha, Newark, Albany, Nashville, Chicago and Pittsburgh before wrapping up on February 28 in Buffalo at KeyBank Center.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will join the country trio as special guests on all dates.

Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Remaining dates will be available beginning Friday, August 22 at the same time.

Notably, Rascal Flatts originally planned to retire in 2020 with a farewell tour, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of those plans. The group reunited in 2025 for their 25th anniversary, launching the “Life Is a Highway Tour,” their first full tour in more than five years.

This year, they released Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, an album of reimagined hits featuring collaborations with artists including Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Rascal Flatts’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

01/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

01/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

01/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

01/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

01/23 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/24 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

01/29 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

01/30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

01/31 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

02/05 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

02/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

02/13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/19 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

02/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

02/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

02/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center