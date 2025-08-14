Rascal Flatts Extends Life Is a Highway Tour Into Winter 2026

Rascal Flatts have announced a new run of U.S. tour dates for early 2026, extending their “Life Is a Highway Tour” through the winter months.
The newly added shows begin January 15 in Raleigh at the Lenovo Center. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Knoxville, Milwaukee, Omaha, Newark, Albany, Nashville, Chicago and Pittsburgh before wrapping up on February 28 in Buffalo at KeyBank Center.
Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will join the country trio as special guests on all dates.
Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Remaining dates will be available beginning Friday, August 22 at the same time.
Notably, Rascal Flatts originally planned to retire in 2020 with a farewell tour, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of those plans. The group reunited in 2025 for their 25th anniversary, launching the “Life Is a Highway Tour,” their first full tour in more than five years.
This year, they released Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, an album of reimagined hits featuring collaborations with artists including Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Rascal Flatts’ official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Rascal Flatts 2025-2026 Tour Dates
08/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
01/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
01/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
01/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
01/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
01/23 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/24 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
01/29 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
01/30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
01/31 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
02/05 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
02/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
02/13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/19 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
02/21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
02/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
02/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center