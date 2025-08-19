Ryan Castro Announces U.S. Dates for ‘SENDÉ World Tour’

Colombian rapper and singer Ryan Castro will bring his SENDÉ World Tour to the United States this fall.

The tour opens October 11 at Woodley Park in Los Angeles. Castro will then head to Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena before making stops at Houston’s NRG Arena on November 5 and Miami’s Kaseya Center on November 9. The U.S. leg will wrap up on November 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now through SendeWorldTour.com.

The tour follows the release of Castro’s sophomore album SENDÉ, which features collaborations with Peso Pluma, Manuel Turizo, SOG, and The Prodigiez. Earlier this month, he released “Apodo,” a single recorded with Grupo Frontera.

A complete list of U.S. tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 11 — Woodley Park — Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 2 — Credit Union 1 Arena — Chicago, IL

Nov. 5 — NRG Arena — Houston, TX

Nov. 9 — Kaseya Center — Miami, FL

Nov. 15 — Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY