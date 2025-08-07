Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Says He Will Play Madison Square Garden Again

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under fire over the past year and is currently awaiting sentencing after a New York jury found him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, Combs wants to make it clear that he plans to return to the stage again.

Combs’ lead attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke with CBS News‘ Jericka Duncan following the rapper’s highly-publicized trial. When asked about Combs’ future goals, Agnifilo said that Combs claims “he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden.”

Agnifilo also touched on Combs’ recent thoughts; he said the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer wants the public to know he’s been reflecting on “the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself.”

“I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother,” Agnifilo said, adding that Combs is someone who is “always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging.”

Earlier this week, New York Federal Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ renewed bail request, noting that the hip-hop star “fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release.” The judge also touched upon Combs’ violence in his personal relationships, which came out during verdict day.

Combs was arrested in early July on two counts of the prostitution-related charge, and each count carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, however, he is still likely to face four or five years behind bars.

His sentencing is set for October 3.