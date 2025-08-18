Seat Unique Expands Premium Hospitality With New Club at Old Trafford

Seat Unique has launched a new premium hospitality space at Old Trafford, giving Manchester United supporters an upgraded way to experience matchdays.

The Seat Unique Club will be located in the home supporters’ section near the halfway line, offering fans prime executive seating with views of all the Premier League action. Packages include first-class dining, complimentary drinks, and access to an exclusive lounge-style setting.

“From the start of this season, our new Seat Unique Club at Old Trafford will give Manchester United fans an elevated way to enjoy matchdays,” Victoria Oakley, Director of Fan Experiences for Seat Unique, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to add such an iconic venue to the Seat Unique Club portfolio, and I have no doubt this one will provide fans with even more unforgettable memories at one of the world’s biggest football clubs.”

The new hospitality option is part of Seat Unique’s expansion of its branded in-venue premium spaces, which began rolling out last year. The company has grown its portfolio to more than ten major venues, including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, and the Formula 1 circuit in Monza, Italy.

Seat Unique positions itself as a digital platform for fans to access official hospitality and premium ticket experiences at major sporting and entertainment events. The addition of Old Trafford marks one of its highest-profile partnerships to date.

Fans can explore Manchester United premium and hospitality options, including the new Seat Unique Club, through the company’s platform here.