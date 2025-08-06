Seventeen tickets on sale now for Washington, DC shows at Capital One Arena

Seventeen will light up the stage at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with back-to-back performances on October 29 and 30, 2025. The powerhouse K-pop group is bringing their global tour to the nation’s capital for two electrifying nights filled with hits and high production value.

Tickets are available now. Fans can secure their seats through the Capital One Arena box office or via ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees on ticket purchases for major live events.

Known for their razor-sharp dance moves and synchronized performance style, Seventeen continues to raise the bar in K-pop entertainment. Fans in DC can expect to hear fan-favorite tracks alongside stunning visuals and unforgettable group dynamics.

The twin shows at Capital One Arena promise an immersive experience for both longtime fans and newcomers to the K-pop scene.

Shop for Seventeen tickets at Capital One Arena on October 29, 2025

Shop for Seventeen tickets at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Seventeen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.