Shane Gillis Adds Third Madison Square Garden Show Amid Record-Breaking Tour

Shane Gillis is set to headline Madison Square Garden for the first time in 2025 — and due to overwhelming demand, the comedian has added a third date at the iconic New York City venue.

Gillis will now play MSG on Thursday, January 22, in addition to previously-announced shows on January 23 and 24. The first two dates sold out instantly, with presale queues topping 90,000 fans for the 19,000-seat arena.

The new booking comes in the middle of a historic run for “Shane Gillis Live,” which has already shattered ticketing records at six arenas and delivered sell-outs at 13 more, including landmark venues such as London’s O2 Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Each stop has marked the largest comedy show in those arenas’ histories.

This fall, Gillis will also take on his biggest show yet, performing at Notre Dame Stadium in September before more than 80,000 fans, joining a bill alongside musicians Zach Bryan and Dermot Kennedy.

The U.S. leg of his tour continues through 2025 and into 2026 with stops in Baltimore, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Sacramento, Tucson, Phoenix, Boise, Portland, and New York.

Tickets for the newly announced MSG performance go on sale beginning Monday, August 25 with an artist presale, followed by local presales on August 27, and general on-sale Thursday, August 28 via Ticketmaster.

Gillis, a Pennsylvania native, first broke out with his self-released “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” in 2021, which drew more than 40 million views. His 2023 Netflix special “Beautiful Dogs” hit the streamer’s Top 10 in five countries and remained in the U.S. Top 10 for two weeks.

Find Gillis’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Shane Gillis Live 2025–26 Tour Dates