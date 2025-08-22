Sports Illustrated Tickets Partners with NFL for First-Ever Madrid Game

Sports Illustrated Tickets has signed on as an official partner of the National Football League’s first game in Madrid, expanding the company’s international presence in live sports.

The agreement makes Sports Illustrated Tickets an official NFL International fan experience partner and a presenting partner for the league’s 2025 matchup in Spain. The Washington Commanders will face the Miami Dolphins on November 16 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the iconic home of Real Madrid.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with the NFL and support the league’s continued global growth,” said David Lane, chief executive of Sports Illustrated Tickets. “Entering a new market like Spain is a milestone moment – not just for the NFL, but for fans across Europe. We’re thrilled to help bring international audiences closer to the game and elevate the fan experience on a global stage as only a Sports Illustrated company can.”

As part of the deal, Sports Illustrated Tickets will activate fan experiences tied to the Madrid game. These include The NFL Experience Madrid, a kickoff celebration of the 2025 season, and the Super Bowl LX Spain Watch Party, for which the company will serve as presenting partner.

In addition to those activations, Sports Illustrated Tickets will appear prominently in the NFL’s Madrid marketing campaign. The company’s branding will be featured across in-stadium digital boards, jumbotron features, signage, and other fan engagement channels during the 2025 game.

The November clash marks the NFL’s first-ever game in Spain, extending the league’s international footprint after recent games in London, Germany, and Mexico.