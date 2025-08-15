SOLDOUT.COM to Handle Missouri Valley Conference Championship Ticket Resales

SOLDOUT.COM will serve as the official ticket resale marketplace for all Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) championship athletic events.

The partnership aims to provide fans, students, alumni and families with secure, user-friendly access to tickets for the conference’s postseason competitions, beginning with the 2025-26 athletic season.

“We’re truly excited to team up with the Missouri Valley Conference,” Gianni Hentrich, vice president of SOLDOUT.COM, said in a statement. “As the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference, the MVC enters its 119th season backed by a rich tradition and fiercely loyal fans across multiple sports. As a fan-first platform, our mission is simple: streamline the ticket-buying journey so every MVC supporter can easily secure seats for championship events.”

Founded in 1907, the MVC includes 12 member schools and sponsors competition in multiple men’s and women’s sports, including basketball, baseball, soccer and track and field.

Zachary Hurst, the MVC’s assistant commissioner for external relations, said the partnership ensures fans have a “trusted, transparent resale marketplace,” adding that SOLDOUT.COM’s focus on security and fair pricing aligns with the conference’s commitment to “top-tier experiences for everyone cheering on MVC teams.”

According to the company, MVC fans will have access to real-time ticket inventory, multiple checkout options and dedicated customer support for championship events under the agreement.