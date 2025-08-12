StubHub Fines Sellers for Posting Bills Training Camp Tickets

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY September 26th, 2021 | Photo by All-Pro Reels Photography via Wikimedia Commons

Secondary reseller StubHub has reportedly fined sellers after they illegally resold the Buffalo Bills’ free training camp tickets.

News10NBC investigated the tickets and alerted StubHub. The reseller then took down the tickets and began fining people who originally posted the tickets for sale.

One Bills fan, Greg Tedone, told the news outlet that he jumped into the lottery for the Bills camp tickets and won, however, a conflict came up on game day. Tedone posted the tickets on StubHub, but said he was unaware that it was illegal to sell free tickets on the secondary market in New York.

Tedone said he was charged back the money he received for the tickets — amounting to about $423 — as well as an additional $99 in fees. He said that he wishes StubHub returned the tickets.

“In which case I would have continued my efforts to either acquire new tickets or give them to a deserving family that wanted to take their kids to the game,” Tedone said.

StubHub previously announced earlier this year that “sellers who violated our user agreement now face hefty penalties, including permanent suspension from the marketplace.”

TicketNews has reached out to StubHub for comment.