StubHub Refunds Three Separate Fans After Accounts Hacked

StubHub has refunded three people whose accounts were hacked and had their tickets involuntarily transferred to other users.

One BlueJays fan, Peter Dickinson, purchased tickets on StubHub back in May. Just one day before the game in July, he received an email noting that his attempt to transfer the tickets was unsuccessful. Although he locked his account and called StubHub, the ticketer said there were no issues. However, when he tried to scan his tickets at the arena, his tickets were no longer in his account.

Another BlueJays fan, Cam Molinski, had flown in from Vancouver for a game in May, but three days before flying out, the fan received an email saying his tickets were transferred and then resold by another user. While he purchased new tickets in order to save the trip, he was not immediately refunded.

A concertgoer named Emily Sneddon, on the other hand, was trying to resell extra concert tickets to Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd. Her tickets, originally listed for $900, were suddenly sold for $3 and $5 by hackers who took the tickets and then tried to resell them. She tried to reach out to StubHub, though a representative said there was nothing they could do.

Following the three complaints to CBC Toronto, StubHub responded, noting in an emailed statement to the publication that “in the rare instance of an issue, we make it right.” StubHub has since refunded Sneddon, Molinski, and Dickinson, adding that two of the situations were also mishandled by customer service agents.

“We regret that this was the case; we are reviewing the details further to ensure we learn from this,” the email read.

StubHub pointed to FanProtect Guarantee, its AI-powered risk screening and fraud prevention team, for further information on the topic.