StubHub updates IPO prospectus, reviving plans after pause

People walk outside of a StubHub storefront operation in New York (Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

StubHub has restarted the process to go public, filing an updated IPO prospectus Monday and targeting a roadshow after Labor Day with a debut later in September. The ticket marketplace paused its plans in April amid market volatility tied to new U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

The filing indicates StubHub still expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “STUB.” The company did not include an expected price range. Before tapping the brakes this spring, StubHub had been seeking a valuation of roughly $16.5 billion, according to prior disclosures.

Financial figures in the updated filing show mixed results to start the year. First-quarter revenue rose 10% year over year to $397.6 million, and operating income improved to $26.8 million from a loss a year earlier. Net loss widened to $35.9 million from $29.7 million. StubHub reported gross merchandise sales of $2.08 billion for the quarter, up 15% year over year, noting that GMS typically builds as the year progresses because initial sales for major concert tours often land late in the calendar.

The revival comes as the IPO market has shown signs of thawing following a prolonged slowdown driven by inflation and higher interest rates. A handful of high-profile tech and growth names have either filed or returned to public markets this year, helping reopen the window for larger consumer-facing brands.

Founded in 2000, StubHub was acquired by eBay in 2007 for $310 million and later separated from the e-commerce company when co-founder Eric Baker’s Viagogo reacquired it in 2020 for $4 billion. The company remains one of the largest players in secondary ticketing, operating in a fiercely competitive arena that includes Ticketmaster (owned by Live Nation) on the primary side and resale rivals such as Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and TicketNetwork.

A fall listing would put StubHub back in the spotlight during a busy stretch for live entertainment, with late-year arena and stadium tours often driving significant transaction volume across the sector. For consumers and industry stakeholders alike, an IPO would bring additional disclosure about StubHub’s business performance at a time when pricing, fees and marketplace competition remain central issues in the ticketing economy.