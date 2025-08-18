SZA Named Vans Artistic Director in Multi-Year Partnership

Vans has tapped Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA as its new artistic director in a multi-year partnership aimed at blending music, fashion and youth culture.

The collaboration will see the artist help shape upcoming campaigns while co-creating exclusive product collections for the California-based footwear and apparel company. Known for her genre-blending sound and influence on style, SZA said the role allows her to highlight themes of individuality and community.

“In Vans, I feel free,” she said in a statement. “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years, they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points.”

The first campaign from the partnership is described as a “dreamy ode” to self-expression, directed by Sophie Jones and styled by Alejandra Hernandez. It spotlights the Vans Knu Skool, a 1997 design that updated the classic Old Skoo silhouette for a new generation with a puffed tongue, chunky laces and 3D Sidestripe.

SZA | Photo courtesy Vans

The Knu Skool in Black/White, featured in the launch campaign, is available now at select Vans retail stores and online at Vans.com.

SZA, who has been one of the most prominent voices in contemporary R&B, said her collaboration with Vans reflects a shared creative spirit.

“They stand where I stand, and I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us,” SZA said.