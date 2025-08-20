Talib Kweli Plots 26-Date North American Run

Hip-hop artist Talib Kweli has announced a fresh slate of tour dates across North America and the United Kingdom this fall.

The tour kicks-off September 11 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and continues through December 5 in Mobile, Alabama. Stops along the way include Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Florida. In November, Kweli will join forces with Black Star for performances at O2 Academy Brixton in London, O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, and O2 Academy Birmingham.

Kweli, a Brooklyn native, rose to prominence in the late 1990s as one half of the duo Black Star alongside Mos Def (Yasiin Bey). He has since established himself as a solo artist known for blending sharp lyricism with activism, releasing acclaimed albums such as Quality, The Beautiful Struggle, and Radio Silence.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Sept. 11 House of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ Sept. 12 Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA Sept. 25 Ocean Mist – S. Kingston, RI Sept. 26 Ocean Mist – S. Kingston, RI (SOLD OUT) Sept. 27 Afterthoughts – Burlington, VT Sept. 28 Oxbow Live – Portland, ME Oct. 10 The Grand – Sudbury, ON Oct. 11 Maxwell’s Concerts and Events – Waterloo, ON Oct. 12 Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON Oct. 14 Mercury Music Lounge – Cleveland, OH Oct. 15 Grewal Hall at 224 – Lansing, MI Oct. 17 The Miramar Hall – Milwaukee, WI Oct. 18 The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI Oct. 22 Alpine – Reno, NV Oct. 23 The Holding Company – San Diego, CA Oct. 24 Venice West – Los Angeles, CA Oct. 25 The Rex Theater – Leonardstown, MD Nov. 5 The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE Nov. 7 Blue Note Columbia – Columbia, MO Nov. 9 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY Nov. 11 O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date) Nov. 15 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date) Nov. 16 O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date) Nov. 23 Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD Nov. 28 The Loft – Atlanta, GA Nov. 29 Workplay Theatre – Birmingham, AL Nov. 30 City Winery – Nashville, TN Dec. 3 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL Dec. 5 The Merry Widow – Mobile, AL

