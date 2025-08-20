Talib Kweli Plots 26-Date North American Run

Hip-hop artist Talib Kweli has announced a fresh slate of tour dates across North America and the United Kingdom this fall.

The tour kicks-off September 11 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and continues through December 5 in Mobile, Alabama. Stops along the way include Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Florida. In November, Kweli will join forces with Black Star for performances at O2 Academy Brixton in London, O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, and O2 Academy Birmingham.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via talibkweli.com/shows. Fans can also find Talib Kweli Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees often added by other ticketing outlets.

Kweli, a Brooklyn native, rose to prominence in the late 1990s as one half of the duo Black Star alongside Mos Def (Yasiin Bey). He has since established himself as a solo artist known for blending sharp lyricism with activism, releasing acclaimed albums such as Quality, The Beautiful Struggle, and Radio Silence.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Talib Kweli Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Sept. 11House of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ
Sept. 12Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA
Sept. 25Ocean Mist – S. Kingston, RI
Sept. 26Ocean Mist – S. Kingston, RI (SOLD OUT)
Sept. 27Afterthoughts – Burlington, VT
Sept. 28Oxbow Live – Portland, ME
Oct. 10The Grand – Sudbury, ON
Oct. 11Maxwell’s Concerts and Events – Waterloo, ON
Oct. 12Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON
Oct. 14Mercury Music Lounge – Cleveland, OH
Oct. 15Grewal Hall at 224 – Lansing, MI
Oct. 17The Miramar Hall – Milwaukee, WI
Oct. 18The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI
Oct. 22Alpine – Reno, NV
Oct. 23The Holding Company – San Diego, CA
Oct. 24Venice West – Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 25The Rex Theater – Leonardstown, MD
Nov. 5The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE
Nov. 7Blue Note Columbia – Columbia, MO
Nov. 9Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
Nov. 11O2 Academy Brixton – London, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date)
Nov. 15O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date)
Nov. 16O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom (U.K. Black Star Date)
Nov. 23Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD
Nov. 28The Loft – Atlanta, GA
Nov. 29Workplay Theatre – Birmingham, AL
Nov. 30City Winery – Nashville, TN
Dec. 3Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL
Dec. 5The Merry Widow – Mobile, AL

