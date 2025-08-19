Tampa Arena Renamed Benchmark International Arena Under New Deal

Tampa’s main sports and entertainment venue has a new name. The arena will now be called Benchmark International Arena under a naming-rights deal announced between Benchmark International and Vinik Sports Group, the owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The agreement was arranged with the help of Oak View Group’s Global Partnerships division. As part of the deal, the arena will undergo a full rebranding that includes new exterior and interior signage, updated digital displays, and a renamed premium club level. The area will now be known as the Benchmark International Club Level, which will feature a hospitality space called The Mark.

Additionally, Benchmark International will also contribute $3 million to nonprofit organizations in the Tampa Bay area.

Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs shared, “We’re proud to welcome Benchmark International as the new naming rights partner of our venue. Benchmark International is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community.”

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, service, and community impact,” Griggs continued. “As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our long-time naming rights partner, AMALIE Oil, who will continue to be a corporate partner of our organization.”

Benchmark International, a mergers and acquisitions firm with offices worldwide, said the deal underscores its connection to the Tampa Bay market.

Tyrus O’Neill, CEO of Benchmark International Americas, said, “This partnership is a celebration of the people who make Benchmark International what it is, from our dedicated team members across the globe, to the clients who trust us with the most important decisions of their lives.”

“We’ve built our reputation on delivering extraordinary results, and this opportunity allows us to bring that same energy into this exciting new chapter,” O’Neill continued. “Benchmark International Arena represents our continued investment in Tampa Bay, our passion for new ventures, and our belief in building something that lasts. We are proud to have our name on such a prestigious venue.”

The arena has carried several names since it opened in 1996 as the Ice Palace. It became the St. Pete Times Forum in 2002, the Tampa Bay Times Forum in 2012, and Amalie Arena in 2014. Its capacity for hockey and concerts is 19,092 and will continue serving as the home of the Lightning and a leading destination for major touring acts and events in the region.