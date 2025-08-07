The Disco Biscuits Announce Fall Tour Ahead of Boston NYE Run

The Disco Biscuits have announced new fall tour dates, adding to their previously revealed New Year’s Eve run in Boston.

The tour begins October 31 with two sets at the Hulaween festival in Live Oak, Florida. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Nashville, Richmond, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago and New Haven before wrapping up their tour in Boston.

The Disco Biscuits will also play three shows in Boston to close out the year. The New Year’s Eve run includes performances at The Sinclair on December 29, Royale on December 30, and Roadrunner on December 31.

Tractorbeam and Powered Down are scheduled to provide support on certain dates.

Presale tickets are available now and will remain on sale throughout the week. General on sale begins October 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Disco Biscuits’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 31 — Hulaween — Live Oak, FL

Nov. 2 — Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville, TN

Nov. 5 — Jefferson Theater —

Nov. 6 — The Norva — Norfolk, VA

Nov. 7 — The National — Richmond, VA

Nov. 8 — 9:30 Club — Washington, D.C.

Nov. 13 — TBA — Brooklyn, NY *

Nov. 14-15 — Brooklyn Steel — Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 16 — Sherman Theater — Stroudsburg, PA

Nov. 19-20 — Higher Ground — South Burlington, VT

Nov. 21-22 — Town Ballroom — Buffalo, NY

Dec. 18 — The Fillmore — Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 19 — Garcia’s — Chicago, IL +

Dec. 20-21 — Thalia Hall — Chicago, IL

Dec. 27 — College Street Music Hall — New Haven, CT

Dec. 28 — District Music Hall — Norwalk, CT

Dec. 29 — The Sinclair — Boston, MA *

Dec. 30 — Royale — Boston, MA

Dec. 31 — Roadrunner — Boston, MA

* Tractorbeam

+ Powered Down